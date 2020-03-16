BUFFALO, N.Y. — Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center will use an enhanced visitation and screening policies for their campuses going forward, it announced Sunday.

Beginning Monday, only one visitor per patient will be allowed, anyone under 16 years old will be screened for illness, and there will be a single point of entrance where a basic health screening will take place.

The one-visitor-per-patient policy applies to their hospital, outpatient centers in Buffalo, satellite centers in Amherst and Niagara Falls, and their network community practice locations in the Southtowns, Northtowns, Niagara Falls and Jamestown.

All patients and visitors will enter through the main entrance of Roswell Park. The hospitality room and gift shop will be closed.

Patients and visitors are asked to not bring anyone under 16-years-old unless unavoidable.

For more information about Roswell Park or to contact them, click here, or call 1-800-ROSWELL (1-800-767-9355).

