Roswell Park one of 100 hospitals supporting a national masking campaign

The effort is aimed at reversing the current trend of rising COVID-19 cases across the country.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — 'Mask Up'. That is the urgent plea for 100 hospitals across the country working to reverse the current trend of rising COVID-19 cases across the country.

Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center is one of the health care centers taking part in the print, digital and social media campaign.

“Nothing is more important right now, across the whole country,” says Candace S. Johnson, PhD, President/CEO and the M&T Bank Presidential Chair in Leadership at Roswell Park. “We know that masks are incredibly effective at reducing risk and controlling the spread of COVID-19, and we need to be able to count on one another to take this small but powerful step to benefit ourselves, our families and our communities. The decisions we make today have the power to save lives — or endanger them.”

Starting Thursday, a public service message will run in The New York Times, USA Today, The Wall Street Journal, The Washington Post and The Los Angeles Times. The message reads:

“As the top nationally-ranked hospitals, we know it’s tough that we all need to do our part and keep wearing masks. But, here’s what we also know: The science has not changed. Masks slow the spread of COVID-19. So, please join us as we all embrace this simple ask: Wear. Care. Share with #MaskUp. Together, wearing is caring. And together, we are saving lives.”

The same message shared on digital platforms, social media and online will include links to vital health resources and more.