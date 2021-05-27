Rockin' the Downs concert series announces COVID-19 protocols

Batavia Downs will not be requiring a negative test in order to attend any of this season's 13 concerts.

BATAVIA, N.Y. — If you are planning on attending any of the 'Rockin' the Downs' concerts this summer, you will not be required to have a negative COVID-19 test in order to attend.

Organizers of the 13 outdoor concerts at Batavia Downs say all pairs of seats will be spaced six feet from each other in accordance with CDC regulations.

If you are vaccinated, you will not need to wear a mask. Those who are not, including minors, are encouraged to wear a mask while indoors, but can take off their mask when outside.

“We are looking forward to welcoming music fans back to Batavia Downs, “ said Henry Wojtaszek, president and CEO of Batavia Downs. “We are encouraged by the hard work put in, not only by our staff, but by all the citizens of Western New York that have followed protocols and directives to allow us to safely put on these events once again.”