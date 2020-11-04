BUFFALO, N.Y. — There was some musical help coming Saturday for Western New York's front-line workers.

Robby Takac of the Goo Goo Dolls wrapped up a live-stream, acoustic concert he did from his home to raise funds for Kaleida Health, even sharing some tips to stay safe.

Takac told 2 On Your Side that he had already planned on doing a live show in some form, but then he was contacted by Paul Cambria about doing a live-stream to raise money to help the workers who are helping all of us.

"You know, they idea of saving ourselves through social distancing, maybe it's time for the internet to shine right now and bring us all together in a way we didn't realize was so valuable a month and a half ago," Takac said.

Saturday's live stream raised more than $3,000 for Kaleida Health.

