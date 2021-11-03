Riviera Theatre reschedules three additional shows

NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. — The Riviera Theatre has announced the latest round of shows that are being rescheduled until later this year.
They are:
- The Musical Box: A Genesis Extravaganza Vol. 2, now set to take place Friday and Saturday, October 29 and 30 at 8 p.m.;
- An Evening with John Waite & his Band, now Saturday, December 18 at 8 p.m.;
- and Frankie Avalon, now May 1, 2022 at 3 p.m.
If you already have tickets for any of the three shows, hold onto them as they will still be good for the new dates. If you have any issues or conflicts, you are asked to visit the Riviera Theatre Box Office, which has fully reopened or call 692-2413.