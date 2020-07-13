Riviera Theatre postpones more shows

NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. — COVID-19 continues to take a bite out of the Western New York entertainment scene.
North Tonawanda's Riviera Theatre announced the postponement of more shows on Monday. If you have tickets for one of them, they will automatically be honored for the new date. If you can't make the new date, you can call the Box Office at (716) 692-2413.
Here's the latest list:
The Chicago Authority
NEW DATE: Saturday, September 26, 2020 at 8 p.m.
Country Legends Tribute Tour
NEW DATE: Friday, January 8, 2021 at 8 p.m.
Best Friends Girl: The Cars Tribute
NEW DATE: Saturday, April 3, 2021 at 8 p.m.
Fire & Rain: Tribute to James Taylor
NEW DATE: Friday, May 28, 2021 at 8 p.m.
Mike DelGuidice & Big Shot: Billy Joel Tribute
NEW DATE: Friday, August 13, 2021 at 8 p.m.
Matt Cage: Tribute to Elvis
NEW DATE: Friday, September 17, 2021 at 8 p.m.
Fleetwood Mac Mania!
NEW DATE: Friday, September 21, 2021 at 8 p.m.