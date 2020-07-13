x
Skip Navigation

Buffalo, NY | Local News, Weather, Traffic, Sports | WGRZ.com

coronavirus

Riviera Theatre postpones more shows

Tickets for the original shows will automatically be transferred to the new date.
Credit: Riviera Theatre

NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. — COVID-19 continues to take a bite out of the Western New York entertainment scene.

North Tonawanda's Riviera Theatre announced the postponement of more shows on Monday. If you have tickets for one of them, they will automatically be honored for the new date. If you can't make the new date, you can call the Box Office at (716) 692-2413.

Here's the latest list:

The Chicago Authority

NEW DATE: Saturday, September 26, 2020 at 8 p.m.

Country Legends Tribute Tour 

NEW DATE: Friday, January 8, 2021 at 8 p.m.

Best Friends Girl: The Cars Tribute 

NEW DATE: Saturday, April 3, 2021 at 8 p.m.

Fire & Rain: Tribute to James Taylor 

NEW DATE: Friday, May 28, 2021 at 8 p.m.

Mike DelGuidice & Big Shot: Billy Joel Tribute 

NEW DATE: Friday, August 13, 2021 at 8 p.m.

Matt Cage: Tribute to Elvis

NEW DATE: Friday, September 17, 2021 at 8 p.m.

Fleetwood Mac Mania! 

NEW DATE: Friday, September 21, 2021 at 8 p.m.

Post by RivieraTheatre.

RELATED: North Park Theatre shares sweet anniversary tale on its marquee

RELATED: Shea's schedules December reopening, announces update to Broadway Series

RELATED: Broadway will remain closed through end of 2020 due to coronavirus