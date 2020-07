NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. — Shows and concerts have been cancelled or rescheduled, now the Riviera Theatre says it will be cutting back its box office hours, all due to COVID-19.

The historic North Tonawanda theater will now be open for in-person and phone transactions on Wednesdays and Thursdays only from Noon until 3 p.m. The theater will be closed Monday and Tuesday, as well as Friday through Sunday.