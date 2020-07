The new testing sites will offer self-swab tests overseen by store pharmacists and will operate through the store’s drive-through window.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — There will soon be two additional sites available for anyone wanting to get a COVID-19 test.

Starting Thursday, July 16, Rite Aid will add two new self-swab sites in Buffalo at its stores located at 1070 Genesee Street and 476 William Street.

The new testing sites will offer self-swab tests overseen by store pharmacists and will operate through the store’s drive-through window.