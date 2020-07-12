Rising COVID-19 cases force Burchfield Penny Art Center to temporarily close

Due to the nature of the current climate, a reopening date has not been announced.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — One of Buffalo's premier cultural institutions is shutting down due to the rising coronavirus cases in the region.

Officials with the Burchfield Penny Art Center, on the Buffalo State College campus, said the recent surge, along with new CDC guidance is behind the decision to shut the doors for now.

Burchfield Penney executive director Dennis Kois said, “We want to keep everyone safe and our top priority is to protect the health and safety of visitors and staff. We will continue to closely monitor guidance from local governments, public health officials and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and will notify the public as soon as we can safely reopen.”