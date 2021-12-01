Rich Products donating $75,000 to Buffalo Business Blitz

Company signing on to support joint effort by Bills' cornerback Josh Norman and City of Buffalo to aid small businesses impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Another company headquartered in WNY has signed on to help local businesses that have taken an economic hard hit due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Rich Products says it will donate $75,000 to the Buffalo Business Blitz, a joint effort by Bills' cornerback Josh Norman and his Starz 24 Foundation and the City of Buffalo aimed at giving those affected a monetary boost. Just last week, Wegmans made a $135,000 donation to the cause following a two-day Meals 2 Go promotion.

The Westminster Economic Development Initiative (WEDI) was selected by Starz 24 to disperse funds raised through the Buffalo Business Blitz. Small businesses can qualify for up to $2,500 in financial assistance.

“Whether it’s your corner coffee shop or your favorite restaurant, we all know a small business that’s facing adversity like never before,” said Jon Dandes, corporate vice president of government relations and special projects, Rich Products and Rich Family Foundation. “As a company that started as a small business on Buffalo’s West Side more than 75 years ago, Rich’s has a deep appreciation for the vibrancy small businesses bring to our community. We’re especially pleased that WEDI, one of our partners within the West Side Promise Neighborhood, has been selected by Starz 24 to administer the grants.”

Interested businesses can start applying through an online process that will go live starting Wednesday, January 13 at 9 AM through Monday, January 18. The funding will target businesses that have been impacted the most by the pandemic, such as brick-and-mortar locations that do not have an online presence.