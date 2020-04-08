Rhode Island latest added to New York's Travel Advisory list

ALBANY, N.Y. — Rhode Island is the latest state to be added to New York's Travel Advisory list. Those arriving to New York from the Ocean State will be required to quarantine for 14 days.
The quarantine applies to any person arriving from an area with a positive test rate higher than 10 per 100,000 residents over a 7-day rolling average or an area with a 10 percent or higher positivity rate over a 7-day rolling average.
At the same time, Delaware and Washington, DC have been removed from the list.
"Our progress in New York is even better than we expected, thanks to the hard work of New Yorkers. Our numbers continue to decline steadily, and for the third straight day in a row, there were no reported deaths in New York City," Governor Cuomo said. "But we must protect that progress, which is why today we are adding another state to our travel advisory. We cannot go back to the hell we experienced just a few months ago - and surging infection rates across the country threaten to bring us back there - so we must all remain vigilant."
The updated list of states included in the advisory is as follows:
- Alaska
- Alabama
- Arkansas
- Arizona
- California
- Florida
- Georgia
- Iowa
- Idaho
- Illinois
- Indiana
- Kansas
- Kentucky
- Louisiana
- Maryland
- Minnesota
- Missouri
- Mississippi
- Montana
- North Carolina
- North Dakota
- Nebraska
- New Mexico
- Nevada
- Ohio
- Oklahoma
- Puerto Rico
- Rhode Island
- South Carolina
- Tennessee
- Texas
- Utah
- Virginia
- Washington
- Wisconsin
Results of over 70,000 tests were reported Monday to the New York State Health Department. Of those, 746, or 1.05 percent came back positive. In the WNY Region, the positivity rate as of Monday stands at 1.1%, down from 2.2% from Sunday.
