BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Bar-Bill Tavern has been a staple in East Aurora for more than 50 years.

"There might have been a one day shut down for a snowstorm but it's rare," said owner Clark Crook.

Now the restaurant, along with Bar-Bill's other dine-in location in Clarence, and every other restaurant in New York, are shut down.

It's all part of Gov. Andrew Cuomo's plan to limit the spread of the coronavirus. Restaurants are only allowed to serve takeout or deliver food.

Owners say this is a huge hit for small restaurants.

"We've been fortunate that we're a fairly good size company that we can weather the storm but for most folks in this industry, it's tough," Crook said.

That's the case at This Little Pig, where co-owner Jeffrey Cooke says they've had to make big cuts already.

"It's horrifying that we've had to layoff our entire staff at least for now.. very disappointing," Cooke said. "We're very concerned about our employees. But honestly, we are just concerned for everyone's health."

Cooke says he's waiting to what changes will happen over the next few days with the virus before proceeding with curbside pickup and takeout. The restaurant has already donated some food to people in need.

Buffalo's Barrel + Brine is also doing the same by giving meals to students who may have only gotten their meals from schools that are now closed.

"The restaurant industry, the hospitality industry in general is facing an issue that we've never seen, that we've never even thought about planning for," said Barrel + Brine co-owner RJ Marvin. "So we can either stay home and obsess about what's going to happen next or we can just go back why we did this in the first place and try to make sure that everyone has food."

All parents have to do is send a message to Barrel + Brine on Instagram. They are doing carryout only there.

Cooke adds the best thing you can do to help them is order some takeout, delivery or even buy some online gift cards to help give restaurants a cushion right now.

