BUFFALO, N.Y. — If you want to support local restaurants in this tough time, the folks behind Local Restaurant Week, which would normally be starting Monday, are instead focusing on takeout.

They've had Restaurant Week: Takeout Edition going for a bit now, and they've just extended it through April 15.

More details can be found at the Local Restaurant Week website to find places offering takeout, check out menus, and place an order.

