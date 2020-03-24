GETZVILLE, N.Y. — A resident at Dosberg Manor located on the Weinberg Campus in Getzville has tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19).

Officials say the resident was taken to the hospital on March 9 and returned to the Rosa Coplon Rehabilitation Unit on March 17. On March 18, the resident was taken back to the hospital, where they currently remain. Weinberg was notified of a positive test results on March 20.

Officials issued this statement:

“Weinberg Campus has learned that an assisted living resident from Dosberg Manor has tested positive for the Coronavirus, COVID-19. The individual was sent to the hospital from Dosberg Manor on March 9th and was transferred to our Rosa Coplon Rehabilitation Unit on March 17th. The individual was sent back to the hospital on March 18th, and remains in the hospital. We were notified of the positive test result on March 20th.

We are working around the clock to ensure the safety and well-being of our entire Weinberg Campus community to prevent the spread of the virus.

• In addition to extensive cleaning & hygiene measures already in place, Weinberg Campus continues to implement the following steps:

• In compliance with the New York State Department of Health (NYSDOH), no outside visitors are permitted. Only employees and essential healthcare providers are allowed in the building.

• Anyone who enters the building receives health screenings. Screening includes a temperature check and completion of a NYSDOH questionnaire about risk factors.

• All employees are required to wear masks at all times.

• All residents at a minimum are screened daily for signs and symptoms of the virus. Any resident living in our nursing home, Rosa Coplon Living Center, is screened every eight hours.

• Following the CDC and NYSDOH guidelines, our staff will implement the appropriate isolation procedures for any resident who exhibits respiratory symptoms.

We thank all of our employees for their dedication and vigilance during this challenging time, and our heartfelt get-well wishes go out to our resident in the hospital.”