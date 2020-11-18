Report: U.S.-Canada border to stay closed through December 21

Most non-essential travel between the two countries has been shutdown since March because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — It looks like the Canadian border will remain closed for a little bit longer.

CBC News reported Wednesday that the U.S.-Canada border will stay closed until December 21. It had most recently been extended to November 21.

CBC News said a formal announcement was expected later this week.

In October, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau urged Canadians to think about the health risks if they choose to travel abroad.

"We will continue to make sure that Canadian safety is top of mind when we move forward. We see the cases in the United States and elsewhere around the world, and we need to continue to keep these border controls in place," Trudeau said in a radio interview.

Most non-essential travel between the two countries has been shutdown since March because of the COVID-19 pandemic.