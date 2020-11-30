Report: Orchard Park gym will not reopen Monday, cites 'pause'

Athletes Unleashed owner Robbie Dinero reportedly told a crowd of supporters Saturday that he changed his mind after speaking with lawyers.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The Orchard Park gym that's been protesting the new state COVID restrictions will not reopen Monday as previously planned, according to a report by WBEN radio.

Athletes Unleashed owner Robbie Dinero reportedly told a crowd of supporters Saturday that he changed his mind after speaking with lawyers, calling it an "operational pause."

2 On Your Side reached out to Dinero but have not heard back

The gym's CrossFit affiliation has also been stripped after a controversial email reportedly sent by Dinero was forwarded to the fitness organization. In a statement, CrossFit said Dinero did not deny using the language in question, so they terminated their relationship.

Dinero was fined $15,000 by Erie County following an incident that happened on November 20 at his gym.

A video from that event went viral after Erie County Sheriff's deputies and sanitarians from the Erie County Department of Health were shown getting escorted out of the gym.

According to a blog post and video by Tim Walton, business owners were at the gym to brainstorm ways to get through the Orange Zone lockdown restrictions when the sanitarians and deputies showed up.

Last week, Dinero said he planned to open his gym, despite orders to remain closed under the Orange Zone.

"My business is open Monday morning, absolutely, in absolute clear, utter defiance of the governor and Mr. Poloncarz," Dinero said.