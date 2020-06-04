ALBANY, N.Y. — The New York State Board of Regents met Monday to act on a series of emergency regulations in regards to the recent coronvirus pandemic.

The New York State Education Department issued a press release Monday that they will "amend the Commissioner’s regulations to provide that an alternative form of evaluation for students receiving home instruction, in lieu of an annual assessment, will be permitted for all grades in the 2019-20 school year due to the State of Emergency declared by the Governor."

Schools in New York State have been ordered closed until April 15 due to coronavirus concerns. There's no word yet on if the closures will be extended.

The NYSED is expected to provide more information to the public on Regents examinations on Tuesday.