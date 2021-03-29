Report: New York among 3 states without set date for universal adult vaccination

The other two states are Wyoming and Arkansas. Universal vaccination would mean anyone over the age of 16 could get a COVID shot.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — According to new analysis from the New York Times, New York is one of just three states without a set date for universal adult vaccination or a program currently operating.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo said previously the state's current age limit is based on federal vaccine allocation, and once that goes up, the age limit would likely be dropped to 40 years old then 30 years old, and so on.