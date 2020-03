AMHERST, N.Y. — Citigroup is taking precautions with its large Amherst operation due to the coronavirus.

According to U.S. News & World Report, Citigroup will keep fewer than 60 percent of its workers at the CrossPoint Business Park. The remainder will either work remotely from home or at another site near Rochester.

Citigroup employs nearly 1,800 employees in Amherst. The company recently acquired the property for $52 million. You can read the rest of the story here.