Report: Bishop Scharfenberger might have had coronavirus

The report says an antibody test was inconclusive. A Diocese spokesperson says the Bishop is now healthy.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo News is quoting Bishop Edward Scharfenberger as saying he may have come down with the coronavirus or some similar ailment following his visit to Rome in November.

Bishop Scharfenberger was not available for an interview Friday evening but 2 On Your Side was told he will speak with reporters Saturday.