Reopening your business? The City of Buffalo has new resources available

Reopen Buffalo has resources for businesses to connect to consumers, including a map where anyone can search for open businesses registered with the city.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The City of Buffalo released new information Saturday for business owners who are reopening or working on their plans to do so.

The city's "Reopen Buffalo" webpage has information for area businesses looking for a rundown of state and national resources and guidelines, as well as a registry they can join.

The Reopen for Business registry will help track which businesses are open, in what way they are open, and how consumers can connect with them. Businesses should fill out a Registration Form to have their information listed.

The City of Buffalo Office of Strategic Planning (OSP) is open remotely to help businesses navigate this time. The office's hours are Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. by calling 311 or, if outside the city limits, (716) 851-4890.

The webpage also has information about development, small business and restaurant support, permits, licenses, the Broadway Market and other resources.