BUFFALO, N.Y. — New billboards went up Monday morning in Erie County pleading with county and state officials to reopen New York.

A GoFundMe page raised the money to pay for two billboards, one on the 190 outbound and the other on the 33 inbound. Tim Walton, the man who organized the GoFundMe said it will continue to raise money to fund more billboards.

The signs read:

"When did 'flatten the curve' become 'find a cure'? Re-open New York. Cuomo, Hochul and Poloncarz have failed us!"

"Businesses are dying, landlords can't pay their bills, and people are making more money staying at home than most ever have in a week before and aren't required to pay their rents," Walton said in a statement.

Currently, the Western New York region has met all but one of the metrics required to start Phase One of reopening. When enough contact tracers are put in place, the region can begin Phase One.

