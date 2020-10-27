Remington Tavern closes for the week after employee tests positive for COVID-19

The restaurant will reopen on Monday, November 2. While they wait to reopen, the restaurant says it will be professionally sanitized in an abundance of caution.

NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. — A culinary staple in North Tonawanda will be closed this week after it was announced that an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

Remington Tavern and Seafood Exchange on Sweeney Street in North Tonawanda made the announcement on Facebook Tuesday afternoon.

The restaurant says that the employee was never in contact with guests and has not been in the building since symptoms started.

"In an effort to be proactive, we have chosen to close the restaurant this week to gather all of the necessary information to provide contact tracing and allow our entire staff to be tested and receive their results before returning to work, as the health and safety of our guests and staff are of the utmost importance to us," the restaurant said in the statement.