BUFFALO, N.Y. — On Tuesday the Buffalo Sabres announced that a relative of an employee tested positive for coronavirus.

The unidentified person doesn't live in Western New York and is currently in quarantine outside of the state.

“A relative of a Buffalo Sabres employee recently tested positive for COVID-19 outside of New York State. The diagnosed individual is receiving care and is in isolation outside of New York State," the team said in a statement. "This individual does not reside in Western New York and had limited interactions during a recent visit to Buffalo between March 5 and 6. This individual returned home and did not show any symptoms of COVID-19 until several days after leaving the state."

The individual attended a Sabres game on March 5 and sat in section 211. The Erie County Department of Health said since the person was asymptomatic at the time, they were most likely not infectious during the game.

