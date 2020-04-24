ALBANY, N.Y. — New York State officials say registered New York State voters will get an application in the mail to apply to receive an absentee ballot for the next election on June 23rd.

The secretary to the Governor, Melissa DeRosa, says every registered voter in New York State will get an application with postage. They will need to fill it out and send it back in order to get their absentee ballot.

Earlier this month, Governor Andrew Cuomo said that New Yorkers can vote absentee on June 23 for the primaries.

Officials say polling locations will still be open, but will review if they should still be open as they get closer to June 23.

For more information: https://www.elections.ny.gov/