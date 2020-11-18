Regional Coalition of Northeast Governors encouraging colleges, universities to finish semester remotely

The coalition includes governors from New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island and Massachusetts.

ALBANY, N.Y. — The Regional Coalition of Northeast Governors are encouraging residential colleges and universities to take additional precautions to stop the spread of COVID-19.

The coalition includes governors from New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island and Massachusetts.

The governors are encouraging colleges and universities in their respective states to provide testing for all students who plan on traveling home for Thanksgiving break.

Any student who tests positive for COVID-19 will be encouraged to isolate on campus before travelling. Otherwise, students can detail their travel arrangements with the local health department to ensure their safe travel home.

Students who are currently isolating or quarantining on campus must remain in place until they complete their isolation.

According to the coalition, these efforts will help mitigate the threat of college students spreading COVID-19 into their hometowns.

In addition, the governors are also strongly recommending that colleges and universities should finish their fall semesters by expanding remote instruction. This will allow more students to learn from home between Thanksgiving and winter break rather than traveling back to campus, then back home at the end of the semester.

The governors add that colleges and universities should prioritize on-campus programs for students who did not travel or for those who need in-person exams and/or clinical and laboratory experiences.

If colleges or universities choose to reopen for in-person instruction following Thanksgiving, the governors recommend that all returning students should receive COVID-19 tests and should comply with the isolation and quarantine protocols of that state.

Colleges and universities are also being advised to double down on precautions due to the increased risk of COVID-19 exposure; such as frequent health screenings and surveillance testing.

"As everyone predicted, cases are rising as temperatures drop, and New York is not immune. With the holidays approaching, we are fighting 'living room spread' from small gatherings in private homes -- and adding college students' interstate travel will be like pouring gasoline on a fire," Gov. Andrew Cuomo said.

"We know this virus does not respect borders, which is why governors from across the region are working together to stop the spread. Colleges and universities have to do their part by testing all students before they leave, informing them about quarantine rules, and keeping classes online between Thanksgiving and Winter Break. We beat back the COVID beast in the spring, and by working together we can do it once again this winter."