Regents member says schools are given control in reopening guidance

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Catherine Collins, a member of the New York State Board of Regents spoke to 2 On Your Side Thursday, giving some of the highlights of the state’s guidance for reopening schools.

Collins, who is from Buffalo, has been part of the process in crafting the guidance and getting opinions from educators across the state.

“The big takeaway is how we incorporated people throughout the state into this 159-page document,” Collins said in a Zoom interview.

Collins says the guidance will be released Thursday afternoon and will give districts a lot of control over how they plan to conduct classes this coming school year – whether it be in-person, virtual or a hybrid model.

She also adds that districts will have to decide on whether facemasks should be worn and when.

“It will be up to the districts to decide on how they want to offer the curriculum,” she said.

Collins says she has concerns about kids being left behind this academic year due to the pandemic and challenges in offering virtual classrooms.

Districts need to come up with reopening plans by the end of the month and submit them to the state. Gov. Andrew Cuomo has said that a decision on schools will be made in early August based on Covid data.