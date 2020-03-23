BUFFALO, N.Y. — Western New Yorkers who can donate are being asked to step up.

Both the Red Cross and ConnectLife are making it easy to set up blood donation appointments. Thousands of drives had to be canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

You can go to either of these websites to book a time.

ConnectLife is taking blood by appointments only.

While the Red Cross is still accepting walk-ins, it strongly recommends making an appointment as well.

Earlier in the month, ConnectLife asked potential blood donors to take inventory of their own health.

"Blood donors must be healthy, feeling well and free of respiratory illness symptoms to be eligible to donate," it said in a statement. "It is the blood already on the shelves that saves lives."

