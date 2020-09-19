Record-high number of COVID-19 test results for New York State reported Friday

There were 110,444 test results reported to New York State on Friday. Of those tests, 986, or 0.89 percent, came back positive.

NEW YORK — New York State saw a record on Friday in terms of testing, with 110,444 COVID-19 test results being reported. Of those tests, 986, or 0.89 percent, came back positive.

Western New York's daily percent positive rate dropped over the past three days. On Wednesday it was 1.5 percent, on Thursday it was 1.2 percent, and on Friday it fell to 0.9 percent, according to the Governor's office.

Statewide, COVID-19 hospitalizations decreased by 11 to 467. There were 61 new patients admitted to the hospital with coronavirus, and 65 discharged.

The number of people in ICUs across the state increased by 3 to 144. Of those people in the ICU, 60 were intubated.

Two people died on Friday due to the virus, with one of those deaths being an Erie County resident. So far, 25,425 New Yorkers have died from the virus.