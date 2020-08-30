Rapid testing continues in Western New York through Wednesday

The eight temporary testing sites opened Saturday. Sunday through Wednesday, they're expected to be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Saturday morning the state opened eight temporary rapid testing sites across Western New York.

The announcement came earlier this week when Governor Andrew Cuomo said the state would be deploying a "testing SWAT team" to the region to address a rise in cases.

The sites opened Saturday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday through Wednesday they're expected to be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

A spokesperson with the New York State Department of Health told 2 On Your Side as of 2 p.m. Saturday they had tested more than 340 people in Western New York.

The state partnered with Kaleida Health, the Erie County Medical Center and Catholic Health to make it happen.

"We've had a really good turnout and it's going well so far," said Sarah Sweeney, the senior director of clinical operations for the Visiting Nursing Association of Western New York (VNA).

You don't need to have a prescription or be showing symptoms to get tested.

Sweeney said, "If you question it at all, just come get tested. It's a very quick process."

So what can you expect when you arrive at one of the testing locations?

Sweeney said, "Depending on what time you come sometimes there is a little bit of a line, you wait outside, we'll call you in, do a quick registration progress and then you go over to a table where you will get your nasal swab done."

From there, you'll wait for the results, which should take about 15 minutes.

"We will ask people to wait so that they'll know and then they can go home rest assured or if they are positive, we'll provide them instructions on next steps and also that the county health departments will be reaching out to them," said Lisa Greisler, the president of the Visiting Nursing Association of Western New York.

However, there were some questions over walk-ins on the first day.

At some sites, walk-ins were accepted but at others, they weren't. A spokesperson with the department of health said, in at least one of the locations, that’s because the site was scheduled to capacity.

Therefore, if you do want to get tested from now through Wednesday, it’s preferred you make an appointment ahead of time by calling 833-NYSTRNG (697-8764).

A list of the eight temporary testing sites is available below:

Delavan-Grider Community Center

877 E. Delavan Avenue

Buffalo, NY 14215

True Bethel Baptist Church

907 E. Ferry Street

Buffalo, NY 14211

Northwest Buffalo Community Center

155 Lawn Avenue

Buffalo, NY 14207

Dunkirk Fire Murphy Training Grounds

665 Brigham Road

Dunkirk, NY 14048

SUNY ECC North

6205 Main Street

Williamsville, NY 14221

Union Fire Department

1845 Union Road

West Seneca, NY 14224

John A. Duke Senior Center

1201 Hyde Park Boulevard

Niagara Falls, NY 14301