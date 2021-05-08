Questions remain on New York State COVID vaccine verification

New York is launching yet another program to encourage people to get a digital record of their vaccination information. There are privacy concerns for some.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — With the ongoing debate over the COVID vaccine the issue of vaccine verification is also controversial for some.

And now the State of New York is launching yet another program to encourage people to get a digital record of their vaccination information.

It began in March with New York State launching its highly touted Excelsior Pass to allow vaccinated people to prove they got the jab with a smartphone app.

NBC News reports it was a $2.5 million deal with IBM and the state, but we found out shortly after it just didn't work for everybody. As Becky told us, "You're promising something and it's not working."

Even State Assemblymember Karen McMahon of Williamsville told us in the spring it didn't work for her and then explained, "I think as with all these new technologies and new programs, I think they just have to work out the kinks."

Maybe they did work out the kinks for Becky and Assemblymember McMahon. The state claimed a lot of the problem was pharmacies not properly loading the information in its database, and it did not pick up information for anyone vaccinated out of state.

So now the "new and improved" Excelsior Pass Plus will be used to expand vaccination pass acceptance, even with connections for international airline travel.

You can get more details at the state's web pass portal.

But there are privacy factors for some who fear there are not enough safeguards in these platforms.

Naturally the other old-school option -- simply carry your actual vaccine card or a copy to show an employer who may require it now, or for some other venue you want to get into. And you can always take a picture of your card with your phone.

A test case of sorts is underway in New York City with a proof of vaccine mandate for indoor dining, gyms, and theaters. That is not happening here in Western New York or other parts of the state at this point.

But downstate they don't how to make it work as they wait on Mayor Bill de Blasio for details.

Melissa Fleischut of the New York State Restaurant Association says, "How are you going to hold the restaurant responsible? Wouldn't that be the responsibility of the individual with the forged document?"

Yes, she did mention forging of vaccine cards. There are reports it is happening in North Carolina and elsewhere with a federal warning of jail time and a fine if somebody gets caught because, technically, it is a federal document with the seal of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on it.