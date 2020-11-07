Queen of Heaven to hold chicken barbecue drive-through on Sunday

The fundraiser will be held in place of the popular carnival, which usually takes place this time of year.

WEST SENECA, N.Y. — A chicken barbecue drive-through at Queen of Heaven will be held over the weekend to raise money for the church and school in West Seneca.

The fundraiser will be held in place of the popular carnival, which usually takes place this time of year. Organizers said that last year, attendance was estimated at 100,000 people during the course of the carnival.

It was officially canceled on May 1 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The barbecue is this Sunday, from noon until they sell out. For $12, you get half a barbecue chicken and a whole bunch of sides.

"Following the overwhelming concerns regarding the COVID-19 virus, and the resultant government mandates, we believe this to be the best way to proceed during such an unprecedented global situation," organizers said in a statement in May.

"We are very disappointed that we are unable to hold this event. But we know it's the right decision based on the information we have today."