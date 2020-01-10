Pvt. Leonard Post in Cheektowaga up for sale

Long-time veterans post hit by declining membership and the effects of the on-going COVID-19 pandemic.

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — After decades of hosting weddings, coin and car shows and other community and Post events, the Pvt. Leonard Post #6251 is up for sale.

The site, located on Walden Ave. in Cheektowaga has been a fixture in the town since 1988. However, declining membership and financial challenges brought on by the on-going impact of the COVID-19 pandemic has forced members into the difficult decision to sell the property.

Post leaders look at the sale as an opportunity to breath new life into their organization and allow them to continue their 74-year legacy of service to veteran and the Cheektowaga/WNY community.

The search for a new, smaller meeting place is currently underway.

“We want to create a user friendly atmosphere where we can better serve our veterans, their families, develop closer community relationships, and provide a continuation of services that can benefit our comrades: Our home is your home," said Pvt. Leonard Post 6251 Commander Carlo Carbone.

Earlier this year, New York State Veterans of Foreign Wars Commander Thomas Howard has issued a Department Special Order, which suspends the charter of VFW Leonard Post 6251 on Walden Avenue in Cheektowaga.

The order, which post commander Carlo Carbone was advised of on July 30, also places the Leonard Post under the control of an administrative committee made up of commanders from three other Western New York VFW posts.