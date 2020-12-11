Push made to help veterans group after Erie County stops charity event

A floor hockey tournament, for which event organizers say they took steps to make safe, was shut down by the health department for alleged COVID-19 violations.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — There's an effort underway to help a local veterans group, who had their charity event abruptly stopped by the Erie County Department of Health for alleged violations of rules surrounding COVID-19, something the group denies.

Buffalo Draft League held its annual Veterans Charity Floor Hockey Tournament on Saturday at the Frank Young Sports Arena.

The money they hoped to raise from this year's event raised was supposed to support ConnectLife, American Legion scholarships, provide a Thanksgiving dinner for veteran families in need, and to assist one specific family that lost both their father in a car accident and their house in a fire this year.

According to Paul Sanchez Jr., a Marine Corp veteran and a member of the group, they did everything they could think of to comply with COVID-19 mandates.

"We had two people at the door taking temperatures. Everyone who came in had to have a mask on, and if they didn't have one, we supplied them. We also had tents set up outside for players to change," Sanchez said.

Police arrived a couple of hours after the event began, and according to Sanchez, "They verified that we were doing everything fine."

However, a few hours later, an Erie County public health sanitarian arrived and ordered the event to cease.

"She just started pointing and saying we we are shutting this down," claimed Sanchez, who added, "She didn't give us a chance to change anything and abruptly stopped the fundraiser."

According to Sanchez, the sanitarian wouldn't even tell them what they were doing wrong.

The sanitarian arrived following a tweet posted by someone who took a picture of cars in the parking lot of the arena, referred to the veterans and participants as "idiots," and tagged both County Executive Mark Poloncarz and the health department.

The tweet has since been deleted, and the account of the person who sent it is listed as no longer active.

Poloncarz, who recently caught flack for not wearing a mask while celebrating with friends at a recent golf tournament, said he was told there "more than 100 people in a very small contained area" at the event.

The event was similar to the 11 Day Power Play, a charity event held in August and allowed by the county to proceed.

"They worked with us," Poloncarz said.

"We basically mimicked everything from the 11 Day Power Play and did everything basically that they did," Sanchez countered.

In any case, the event being shut down half way though its completion left the group $7,500 short of its $20,00 fundraising goal.

On Wednesday, Erie County Comptroller Stefan Mychajliw announced that he had launched a GoFundMe page aimed at letting others help make up the difference.