BUFFALO, N.Y. — PUSH Buffalo announced Monday they are taking immediate emergency action to cancel the April rent for its low income and commercial tenants.

The action is a result of the coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis happening right now in New York State and the rest of the country.

The organization announced the cancellation and forgiveness of April rent payments for all PUSH Buffalo residential and commercial tenants, which will impact 99 residential and five commercial tenants.

“We are in a moment of social and economic rupture. Business as usual is over. We’re being forced to pause and reorient to an unknown future. This is our once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to redesign the systems we need to survive and thrive. The actions we take today will shape our tomorrow. We're the City of Good Neighbors and we're doing what we've always done -- taking care of one another when we need it most. We have everything we need to survive right here in our community. We are the bailout we've been looking for,” said Tori Kuper, Board member at PUSH Buffalo.

PUSH Buffalo is now calling on developers and large landlords to take similar actions before April 1 to keep people in their homes.

