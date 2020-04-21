BUFFALO, N.Y. — On Tuesday, Pegula Sports and Entertainment announced that it has partnered with KeyBank and M&T Bank to donate more than $500,000 to Western New York hospitals to fight COVID-19.

The three partners will donate $540,000 in total to Roswell Park, ECMC and Kaleida Health. The organizations said that the donation will go directly to help frontline workers get things like PPE, free meals and hotel rooms for workers who don't feel comfortable going home and are scared to transmit COVID-19 to loved ones.

“We are beyond grateful to Pegula Sports & Entertainment, KeyBank and M&T Bank for their thoughtfulness and generosity during this time,” said Candace Johnson, Roswell Park President and CEO. “They continue to be caring community leaders in WNY."

The group said the money will also help get tablets for virtual interaction between patients and loved ones and hardship support for patients and employees.

RELATED: Bills quarterback Matt Barkley gives back to Buffalo community

RELATED: Layoffs, furloughs, salary reductions, and terminations for Pegula Sports and Entertainment

RELATED: Eichel donates face shields to area hospitals