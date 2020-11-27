Protestors demand end to COVID-19 restrictions at Poloncarz's home

Organizers told 2 On Your Side they also planned to stop by Erie County health commissioner Gale Burstein's home during the Thanksgiving holiday.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Protestors once again showed up outside the home of Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz to demand COVID-19 restrictions be lifted.

They argue that the COVID restrictions infringe on their rights and are killing the local economy. There was a similar protect this past weekend.

Organizers told 2 On Your Side they planned to stop by Erie County health commissioner Gale Burstein's home during the Thanksgiving holiday as well.

"Mark Poloncarz decides he wants to mock the freedom movement, that he wants to mock this community, that he wants to mock restaurant owners, and we are fed up," Pete Harding, an protest organizer, told 2 On Your Side during Sunday's protest.

Harding said he wants Poloncarz and Gov. Andrew Cuomo to reopen the state, citing the situation in other states such as Florida.