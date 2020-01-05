BUFFALO, N.Y. — Protesters were outside the Erie County Rath Building, calling on officials to reopen.

Dozens of people gathered with signs and flags Friday afternoon.

Protests were held across the country Friday, including in Albany, protesting stay-at-home orders.

While some states have begun the process to reopen, New York State is on 'pause' until at least May 15.

Last month protesters blocked Niagara Square with their vehicles to protest the governor's PAUSE order.

