ALBANY, N.Y. — Hundreds of protesters were outside the capitol in Albany this weekend, demanding that Gov. Andrew Cuomo reopen all of New York.

They waved american flags and carried signs, including some that read "freedom is essential" and "the shutdown is more dangerous than the virus."

Although certain businesses in upstate New York began reopening on Friday, the rest of the state is still technically on pause until late May.

"I feel like a caged animal," one protester said. "A lot of states are opening up. Cuomo is getting tighter and tighter. He's holding us for hostage because he wants federal money to bail him out."

