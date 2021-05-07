Proposed bill would mandate COVID-19 vaccines for NY college students

The bill would add it to the list of other shots students need including measles, mumps and rubella.

A New York State senator wants to make COVID-19 vaccinations mandatory for all college students across the state.

Manhattan Democrat Brad Hoylman says he's proposed a bill that would add that vaccine to the list of other shots students are required to get, including measles, mumps, and rubella.

"By extending this immunization requirement to COVID-19, we will be taking action to help ensure none of our universities become COVID-19 hot spots again," said Senator Hoylman in a statement.

The bill would only take effect after COVID vaccines get full approval from the FDA. Right now, they have emergency use authorization. Pfizer became the first to apply for full approval Friday.

Senator Hoylman's bill does not have a sponsor in the state assembly, and it's not clear if or when it will get a vote.

Several private colleges across New York have already set their own vaccine mandates, including Cornell, Columbia, and Syracuse.