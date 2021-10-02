New partnership will distribute free diapers to families in need through local food banks

Governor Cuomo announces proposal to establish the New York State Cares + Baby2Baby Diaper Bank as part of 2021 Women's Agenda.

ALBANY, N.Y. — As many families continue to struggle due to the on-going pandemic, a new initiative put forth by New York State aims to give them one less thing to worry about.

Governor Andrew Cuomo announced a proposal to establish the New York State Cares + Baby2Baby Diaper Bank as part of the 2021 Women's Agenda. Baby2Baby is a national nonprofit that provides basic essentials for children under 18. As part of the partnership with the state, it will provide 20 million diapers to New York's Emergency Feeding Programs for distribution to local food banks at no cost to families.

Baby2Baby Co-CEOs Norah Weinstein and Kelly Sawyer Patricof said, "We are so proud to partner with the state of New York to provide 20 million diapers to families impacted by COVID-19. Families living in poverty are always hit the hardest during any crisis, and COVID is no exception. The families we serve were already choosing between diapers and food for their babies, and when the pandemic began our requests immediately jumped 350% with moms and dads even resorting to making homemade diapers out of newspapers and towels. We hope that this donation provides relief to hundreds of thousands of New York parents and enables them to use their funds toward paying rent, putting food on the table and keeping their children safe."