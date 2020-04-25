BUFFALO, N.Y. — Two Buffalo-area tow contractors, Rusiniak’s Service and Montgomery’s Service, led a procession of more than 150 vehicles from the Walden Galleria to several Buffalo hospitals on Friday night.

"We're having a procession to go passed the local hospitals, just as a thank you for all the workers that are on the front line with the hospitals," said Joseph Asciutto of Rusiniak’s Service.

The two organizers of the event, known as "Light Up the Night Buffalo," said they were inspired by what they saw in other communities.

Al Montgomery with Montgomery's Service explained, "It's been done in other parts of the country, and stuff like that with a big response, so we figured we could do it here because Buffalo is the City of Great Neighbors."

Quickly their idea turned into something much bigger.

Before the event started, Montgomery told 2 on Your Side, "Originally when we put this together, we were expecting 40 to 50 trucks, and right now we're expecting 150 to 200 trucks tonight."

Asciutto added, "We got, I think, 21 local police agencies within Erie County. We're at like 26 fire departments, and we have 42 different towing companies that are being involved."

The procession itself lasted for more than an hour, with each passing driver honking and waving with gratitude.

"We had probably taken 100 phone calls in the last week alone with questions and what time to be here and can people bring multiple trucks. It's been overwhelming," Montgomery said, later adding, "gives you the feeling of giving and showing your appreciation for what other people do.”

Asciutto added, "The community just came together big time on this.”

