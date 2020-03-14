ALBANY, N.Y. — Visitation at all correctional facilities across New York State are being suspended starting Saturday at 5 p.m. due to concerns over the Coronavirus. The policy is expected to be in effect until April 11.

The NYS Department of Corrections and Community Supervision says special arrangements are being made to ensure those who are incarcerated can stay in touch with loved ones during this time.

The suspended visitation also applies to family reunion programs. Attorney visits will not be impacted; however, they will be no physical contact allowed.

The department oversees 44,000 incarcerated individuals, over 35,000 on community supervision and nearly 30,000 employees. It says this temporary policy must be swiftly imposed to prevent any additional spread of the disease in both the correctional facilities and the community at large.

