BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Common Council President Darius Pridgen provided a positive update Wednesday afternoon following his positive test for coronavirus, also known as COVID-19.

Pridgen said his daughter has been taking off a ventilator and is now smiling and being moved out of the intensive care unit.

His family's battle with the virus was even featured in the Washington Post.

Pridgen said Wednesday that he's pushing as hard as he can for more testing here in Western New York.

"I agree with the governor. There just has to be so much testing that people are able to test at home, because there is a rapid test that you can take at home. We have to have it, and I want Erie County to be ready, snd so I use the platform that God has given me to fight for Erie County," he said.

On Sunday, when he first broke the news of his positive test, Pridgen said he wants to remind the community that anyone could get this illness.

"Anybody can get this. I don't care how guarded one is, I don't care, anybody can get it," Pridgen told 2 On Your Side on Sunday.

He made the announcement Sunday the afternoon on Facebook, where he shared his journey.

"I actually self-isolated more than 11 days ago, and without any diagnosis," Pridgen said in his video. "I just felt like, wasn't feeling totally myself."

Pridgen says he received his positive test result on Saturday.

"I went from having temperatures of 99 to temperatures of 101 to 102. The nights were getting a little rough, and I knew that I needed to seek medical attention as quickly as possible," Pridgen told 2 On Your Side on Sunday.

