BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Common Council President Darius Pridgen wrote on his Facebook Saturday night expressing his concern over the lack of communication about Erie County's three confirmed coronavirus cases.

"I am sorry, I am hearing about this through the media, I have not been contacted by any government office or officer to update me. As these cases grow I will request that the public be advised immediately, this is a pandemic not the common cold," Pridgen wrote.

Pridgen expressed that pastors were contacting him about where the cases are as they work to determine if they should host church Sunday.

"I too will have another restless night hoping and praying we are all doing the right things on behalf of our parishioners and community," Pridgen said.

You can see his entire post below.

