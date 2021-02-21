Preparations continue for COVID vaccine appointments at new Buffalo site

Buffalo residents living in certain zip codes will be able to register for appointments starting at 8 a.m. Wednesday.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo residents living in certain zip codes on the east and west sides and downtown will be able to register for coronavirus vaccine appointments on Wednesday.

That's when a new vaccination site run by the state and FEMA will open at the Delavan Grider Community Center.

The appointments will open for residents in the 10 designated zip codes at 8 a.m., and the rest of Erie County will be able to register the day it opens to everyone else, on March 3.

Those early access zip codes for Wednesday are 14209, 14201, 14208, 14213, 14211, 14215, 14214, 14204, 14222, 14212.

Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown spoke about the significance of this site on his weekly radio show Sunday.