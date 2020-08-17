Preexisting conditions create more anxiety over school reopenings for families

A WNY family told 2 On Your Side, their daughter's Sickle Cell Disease has made them more anxious about school reopening.

DEPEW, N.Y. — Families across Western New York are anxious as school districts move forward with more meetings about reopening plans. For families of children with underlying health conditions, the concerns are especially amplified. This is true for 13-year-old Jimeerah McKnight and her family.

"Whenever I hear something I can’t do then I make up my own way", Jimeerah told 2 On Your Side's Karys Belger.

Jimeerah has never said no to a challenge, and her family says she's had that mindset all her life, despite her health challenges. Jimeerah has Sickle Cell Disease, a blood disorder that's common among Black people.

Jimeerah's family says she was the first student in her district to have the condition and she's spent a great deal of her life explaining Sickle Cell to peers and instructors.

"Your blood cells are different so yours are just circled and mine are shaped like bananas or crescents," Jimeerah said. "I always say when I’m in a lot of pain, it feels like elephants are stomping on me."

The condition causes severe pain episodes in many who have it and can lead to more serious complications like organ failure. It also means Jimeerah's immune system is not as strong as other students, making her more vulnerable to other illnesses.

The COVID-19 Pandemic presented Jimeerah and her family with a new hurdle.

"With her having an autoimmune [disorder], which makes her more susceptible to COVID I was absolutely afraid", Sherry McKnight said.

Sherry is Jimeerah's mother. She told 2 On Your Side she pulled Jimeerah out of school as soon as cases began showing up in Western New York. Since then, her family has done all they can to keep things as normal as possible, even while the circumstances were anything but.

Now they face a new obstacle. Jimeerah, is set to begin school in the Depew Union Free School District in September. The district's reopening plan specifically addresses concerns for students with underlying conditions, but her mother is concerned about her daughter’s health.

The question of whether to send their children back to school is one that many families with similar situations are grappling with.

Dr. Barabara Bambach is a pediatric hematologist and oncologist at Roswell Park. In addition to counseling families like Jimeerah's, Bambach says Roswell reached out to all the school districts where she has patients to ask them about their plans.

"We have to make sure that there are enough precautions in place to help keep our patients safe."

Bambach tells 2 On Your Side some of the districts she's spoken with are more prepared than others. She's hoping they will continue to give her input serious consideration as discussions continue with families.

As for Jimeerah and her family, they're taking this new challenge one day at a time. Sherry McKnight told 2 On Your Side, she intends to let Jimeerah attend school in September. Her decision was made easier because of the district's clear outlines for students with underlying health conditions.