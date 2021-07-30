Potential COVID-19 exposure at the Tabernacle Church Vacation Bible School in Orchard Park

The Erie County Department of Health is notifying staff and family of participants of the potential exposure.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Staff and families of participants in a vacation bible school program are being notified by the Erie County Department of Health about a potential exposure to a case of COVID-19.

A case investigation determined there were potential COVID-19 exposures at the Tabernacle Church on Southwestern Boulevard in Orchard Park on July 23.

ECDOH says they are making the announcement to those connected to the summer program out of an abundance of caution and to prevent further transmission of the virus.