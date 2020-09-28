Positive COVID test prompts closure of Maple Avenue Elementary in Niagara Falls

Superintendent Mark Laurrie made the announcement in a YouTube post Sunday night. The school will remain closed until further notice.

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — The Maple Avenue Elementary School in Niagara Falls will be closed Monday and the "foreseeable future" in response to a reported COVID-19 case.

Mark Laurrie, the superintendent of the Niagara Falls City School District, made the announcement in a YouTube post Sunday night.

"As I've always told you, if we have a positive COVID test, I will tell you," he said in the video. "And today we have a positive COVID test at Maple Avenue School."

In response, Laurrie said the school will remain closed until further notice.

He said he had been working with the Niagara County Department of Health since late Sunday evening after he was made aware of the positive test.

Laurrie added that some families might be reached by contact tracers. He asked that anyone who receives that call to "be forthright and answer the questions that they ask you. It's for everyone's safety and protection."

Teachers and staff will be allowed into the building to pick up what they need so that they can teach remotely.

Laurrie said the video was made less than 90 minutes after being informed of the positive test.