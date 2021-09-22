With spike COVID cases, Akron High switching to remote learning next week

Superintendent Patrick McCabe said 17 students tested positive. The number of students who will be required to quarantine is 'expected to exceed' 175, he said.

AKRON, N.Y. — With COVID cases on the rise in the building, Akron High School is switching to fully remote learning, starting next week.

Students will attend classes, in-person, on Thursday. There will be no classes on Friday at the high school because of a superintendent conference day.

Remote learning starts on Monday, with a scheduled in-person return date of October 4.

"This decision comes as a result of the sudden and unexpected increase in the number of positive COVID-19 cases and the corresponding number of students being placed in quarantine over the past week and a half," Akron schools superintendent Patrick McCabe said in a letter to the community, posted on the district website.

McCabe provided more details, saying there were 17 students who tested positive in the high school and "at least" 13 classes, numbering 175 students, that will be subject to quarantine.

McCabe said the number of students who will be required to quarantine is "expected to exceed" 175 people.

"The Erie County Department of Health has indicated that there is evidence of COVID-19 transmission in the high school and has recommended this course of action," McCabe said in the letter. "During this time, the district will engage in cleaning and disinfection of all areas of the high school.

Elementary and middle school students will not be impacted, and they will go to school, as planned.

McCabe said the school district is working with the Erie County Department of Health to ensure the safety and good health of its students.